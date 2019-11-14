PROMOTING REGIONALISM

The regional aspirations keep the fire of dissent continue as was seen in Andhra Pradesh where Telengana was carved out, United Punjab saw bifurcation into Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh was split into two with Uttarakhand as the second part and earlier also there were instances when states were divided to give autonomy to the other part. The fear of National Conference expressing concern over divisive elements taking centre-stage in a diverse state like Jammu and Kashmir, has some validity. Few years back Government of India interlocutor KC Pant, who was Planning Commission deputy chairman and defence minister met representatives of various organisations in Jammu and Ladakh as well as in the Valley had presented a road map for such a set up on communal lines. During his publicised talks Hindus in Jammu and Buddhists in Ladakh demanded separate entity, while Hindus in Valley wanted a separate homeland and Muslims in Ladakh to merge with the Valley if a special entity is created for the Buddhists in the form of a new state or union territory. The Sangh Parivar had been vigorously pursuing the idea of trifurcation of Kashmir on communal lines – the predominantly Hindu Jammu, Buddhist Ladakh and the Muslim Kashmir Valley. Although at that time Union Home Minister L K Advani was on record saying there was ‘no move for the trifurcation of Kashmir,’ but from the manner in which the Pant Mission was directed and orchestrated, it appears that in the name of ‘popular demand,’ the concept of trifurcation is slowly accorded legitimacy. Pant said that during his visit, there was, on the one hand a demand for Union Territory status for Ladakh, and on the other, Panun Kashmir had pressed for a separate homeland for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits whereas the All-Party Hurriyet Conference (APHC) boycotted him. So the fear of National Conference about deep rooted conspiracies being hatched out to divide the regions by promoting divisiness on the basis of religion had some weight. At this point the unification of India post-partition done by Sardar Patel looks administratively failure when it comes to promoting regional parochialism.