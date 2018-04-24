Promote hockey

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Undoubtedly, Indian athletes impressed the world with their grit, skill, power, prowess and stamina by winning 26 gold, 20 silver and as many bronze medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games that concluded on Sunday at Australia’s Gold Coast. However, while the girls did outstandingly well in table tennis, badminton, shooting among others, our national game hockey remained with the men. To rein in hockey, they will have to shed their defeatist mindset and pull their socks up as they have more significant assignments to face in this very year – at Asian Games, Hockey World League (HWL) finals World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Azhar A Khan

Via-e-mail