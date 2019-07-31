Promote agriculture as main source of livelihood: Kissan Council

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Kissan Council urged the Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan to take all possible measures to promote the organic farming in the State.

In the meeting held here on Tuesday, Tajinder Singh, President of J&K Kissan Council urged Farooq Khan to exhort upon the Agriculture Department to make all possible effort in doubling the farmers’ income in the State.

He requested the Advisor to fully implement the Central Sponsored Schemes equally in the three regions of the State. He asked the Advisor to focus on Zero Budget Farming, make grain market in Jammu and streamline the agriculture and its allied departments in the State.

He emphasised that services under these department should be brought under the Public Services Guarantee Act so that the farmers would get trouble free services.

There is a need for better storage and marketing facilities for the farmers’ produce so that they get better prices, he added.

Singh appealed to the Advisor to take all possible measures in involving the youth of Jammu region in agriculture sector.