Prolonged detention of opposition leaders unconstitutional: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alleging subversion of democratic rights of opposition leaders by BJP regime, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister has questioned prolonged house arrest of several leaders of Jammu without any justifiable reason. He said that political leaders belonging to opposition parties had been illegally kept under preventive detention in their houses, with all their freedoms having been snatched and their movements curtailed.

Singh said that it was his seventh day in captivity with Police and ITBP personnel having been given strict instructions to confine him in his residential premises and not to allow any media person to enter his house.

Describing the government move as illegal confinement under IPC, Singh said that the administration had failed to provide any rational justification for such an unwarranted action against opposition leaders. He said that preventive detention in disturbed areas of Kashmir was understandable, but such an undemocratic and unconstitutional action, initiated against the peace loving leaders in a peaceful environment of Jammu, was beyond comprehension. All those who were singing songs in praise of BJP were allowed to hold public meetings and organize functions, but the very fundamental freedoms of opposition leaders were held hostage, lamented Singh.

Regretting that opposing the political adventurism and anti-Jammu policies of BJP had become a sin in present rule, Singh appealed to the civil society to intervene in the larger interests of Indian democracy and rule of law.