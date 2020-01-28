Projector Operator of DIC Ramban awarded on R-Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Project Operator of District Information Centre Ramban Vijay Kumar was awarded on the occasion of Republic Day by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan in the presence of SSP, Anita, SSP Traffic, JS Johar and number of dignitaries besides large audience at Ramban.

The official was conferred with the award for giving his exemplary services to the Information Department for the last fifteen years and has performed outstanding job in covering the day to day events and VVIP programmes held in or outside the district besides ably ensured media management during elections, national functions.

During his decade long service, the official has taken all the assignments of his department and district administration very seriously and contributed much more to the expectations of his seniors. The working style and attitude of the official towards his duties has remained very appreciable. The recognition of the official was noted also due to his swiftness in work, humbleness, punctuality, enthusiasm and extreme devotion towards work. He has managed all sections of the District Information Centre very smoothly.