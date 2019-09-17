Progress on Devika project under NRCP reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: On the directions of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Dr. Jitendra Singh, District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla and OSD to Union Minister, Prashant Kumar Jha, today conducted a meeting with the officers, executing agencies and contractors associated with Devika Project to review progress on Pollution abatement of river Devika and Tawi project under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP). Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, Divisional Forest Officer, Executive Engineers, PWD, PHE, EM&RE, Irrigation & FC and UEED Jammu besides district officers and consultant Engineers of M/S ALPS and contractors were present in the meeting. A detailed power point presentation was made by the project Consultant about the progress on various works being done under the project. He informed that an amount of Rs. 186.74 crore has been sanctioned for this prestigious project and the construction works is divided into three zones and so far 3500 meter sewerage pipe laying work has been completed. He informed that work is going on at 10 sites simultaneously.

The DDC reviewed work wise progress on pollution abatement of Rivers Devika and Tawi project under NRCP. He asked the Contractors to expedite the work for timely completion. He also asked them to display the sign board of the project at the execution site.

The Contractors assured that they will complete the ongoing construction work of the project as per the timeline. Later, the officers visited the execution sites and inspected the ongoing pace of works and gave necessary directions to the executing authorities to complete the work within timeline frame.