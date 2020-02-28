Progress on Devika project reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The progress on Pollution abatement of river Devika and Tawi under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) was today reviewed here at meeting.

Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan chaired the meeting attended by President Municipal Council Udhampur Dr. Yogeshwar Gupta; MC members, officers and Engineers of concerned departments.

During the meeting, the MC members raised the issues of their concerned wards.

While reviewing the progress of execution work, the CPO asked the executing agencies to establish helpline number so that public can register their grievances, if any. Executing agency was asked to share the execution plan in advance with concerned Councilors.