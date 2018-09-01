Progress on C- BYTE Skill Development programme reviewed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the progress of Skill development programme through Centre for Border Youth Training and Empowerment (C- BYTE) for the youth of border blocks of district Jammu to facilitate their recruitment in the army and other belt forces.

The district administration has set up six centres across the border blocks where the local youth are imparted Physical training as well as in academics.

It was informed that 8 batches have completed training in the six centres and ninth batch is going to start from September 1, 2018.

So far, over 2000 youth have successfully completed the training in these centres, while 246 have secured recruitment in army and other belt forces.

Reviewing the working of these centres here at a meeting, the DC called for expanding the scope of the training to prepare the aspiring youth for recruitment to officer ranks as well.

He said that the district administration would explore the possibility to utilize these centres for imparting coaching to the local youth for competitive tests in civil services, banking, railways, subordinate services exams and others.

The DC laid stress on promotion of sports to channelize the energy of youth in the right direction. “Sports help in imbibing positive and progressive attitude among youth, so there is need to involve them in such activities” the DC asserted. He called for organising inter-centre academic and athletic competitions.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Chief planning officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, BDOs of border blocks and Nodal facilitator C- BYTE Jammu.