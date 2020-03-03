Progress of Jammu-Akhnoor National Highway, Ring Road projects reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Develo-pment Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan on Monday reviewed the progress of widening / Four Laning of Jammu Akhnoor and construction of Semi Ring Road in district Jammu.

Threadbare discussions were held regarding the removal of structures and trees, if any, and disbursement of amount of compensation to the beneficiaries and other related issues.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu North, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Marh, General Manager, NHIDCL, Jammu and other representative of NHIDCL were present in the meeting.

The GM, NHIDCL briefed that the project was started in August 2018 and shall be completed by February 2021. The work has been divided in four phases. He also apprised the DC about the progress of work done so far.

The DC laid emphasis on time bound completion of the project and asked the executing agency for improvement in the pace of work. She also directed the concerned Collectors to immediately hand over the full ROW to the NHIDCL and to remove all the hindrances like structures / trees, if any, as yet un-removed. The instructions have also been passed to the NHIDCL to adhere the timeline conveyed to them. She laid stress on the progress of disbursement of balance amount of compensation to the beneficiaries at the earliest so that they will not suffer in any case and asked the concerned Collectors to start the process of acquisition in case where the change of alignment or any other left out case has been reported. Collectors have been directed to identify the suitable locations for construction of sufficient number of toilets for the general public under “Swachhta Action Plan”.

The DC instructed the GM, NHIDCL to repair immediately all the dark spots on the existing road to make it traffic worthy for the commuters and to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

Later, the DC also reviewed the progress of construction of Semi Ring Road. All the concerned Collectors and the representatives of the executing agencies were present in the meeting. The representatives of the executing agencies briefed the DC about the progress achieved so far in the project and discussed about the other bottlenecks. The Deputy Commissioner directed all the concerned Collectors to provide the hindrance free ROW to the executive agency and to get all the bottlenecks removed so that the work of construction of Ring Road may get additional pace. Collectors have also been asked to disburse at least 50% of the balance amount of the compensation within ten days where the disbursement process has not been completed so far due to the reasons one or the other.