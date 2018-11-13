Progress of digitisation of land records reviewed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Survey and Land Record, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza on Tuesday convened a meeting here to review the progress of digitization of land records in Jammu Division.

Rifat Kohli Regional Director, Survey and Land Record Jammu, Kanta Devi Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sunil Kumar Assistant Settlement Officer, Nissar Ahmed Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu along with other revenue officers and representatives of M/s Ramtech Pvt Ltd attended the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Commissioner Survey and Land Record emphasized to strictly follow the timeline already fixed for the preparation of Jamabandis and scanning of all pending revenue records. Besides this, bottlenecks in the implementation of Digital India Land Record Modernization programme were also discussed.