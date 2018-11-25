Progress of AB-PMJAY reviewed

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday convened a meeting of health officers to review the progress of new insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the district.

Discussion was held regarding the effective implementation of the flagship scheme at grass root level in the district. He stressed to remove the bottlenecks in smooth execution of the scheme on priority.

DDC took strong note of the slow pace of registration of beneficiaries on the designated portal. He directed the concerned officers to expedite the registration process and ensure that beneficiaries in their respective areas approach Common Service Centers (CSCs) for enrolment and Golden Cards.

Assistant Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Ashraf Choudhary, Chief Medical Officer, Dr.Suresh Gupta besides other district officers and block medical officers were present in the meeting.