Programme on psycho-social basics held

SRINAGAR: Three-day training programme on “Basic knowledge and Skills of Working With Children” was organised by Child Guidance and Wellbeing Center, IMHANS-Kashmir on Wednesday at Community General Hospital Unit SMHS Srinagar. On the inaugural session, Dr Muhammad Maqbool, head, IMHANS -Kashmir was the Chief Guest while as Medical Superintendent, as Guest of Honour.

Dr. Syed Karrar welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of mental health and psychosocial aspect of health. Dr. Zaid Wani, Incharge Child Guidance and Wellbeing Center in his inaugural address highlighted the role and services of CGWC. At the end of day one, Prof Arshid Hussian, commended the team for their presentation and work. On this occasion Dr Yasir Rather was also present. The trainers include, Dr. Syed Karrar child psychiatrist, Nasir Geelani, Farhana Yaseen, Wasim Rashid, Aamir Bashir (Working as Counselors), Shabnum Shafi, Muhammad Shaheen (OT), Ansur Farooq (PSW), Programme Coordinators (Aqsa, Muzamil Ahmad and Adil Fayaz, and Lawyer, Syed Mujtaba.