Prof’s killing shows just jobs not answer: Omar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DRASS: Just providing jobs and ensuring development is not the solution that will end “violence and alienation” in Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday referring to the killing in an encounter of an assistant professor who allegedly had joined terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Sadly this is also an answer to those who claim jobs & development are the solution to the violence & alienation in Kashmir. This is another tragic development in a steady stream of tragedies in Kashmir, Abdullah tweeted.

Earlier, Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a contractual assistant professor in the sociology department of Kashmir University, was killed in a gunfight in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The assistant professor was a ‘fresh recruit’ of the terror outfit, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah has said that educated and gainfully employed young men joining militancy in Jammu and Kashmir calls for a “serious introspection” by the Centre and the state.

Abdullah said the “alarming situation” in Kashmir has again highlighted the need for a sustained dialogue “with all stakeholders”.

“When educated, gainfully employed young men choose the path of militancy – it should serve as a wake-up call for those who have turned a deaf ear towards repeated pleas for dialogue with all stakeholders to find a solution to this quagmire,” he said at a public meeting in Drass town in Ladakh region.

The situation calls for “serious introspection” at the central and the state level.

“Turning a blind eye towards the alarming situation won’t change reality. The growing levels of alienation and isolation are alarming signs and need to be acknowledged and addressed politically,” Abdullah said.

His remarks came as parts of Kashmir remained tense. Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a commander and a fresh recruit – a university professor, were killed in an encounter between security forces in Shopian district on Sunday.

Speaking at the public meeting, Abdullah also said that the PDP-BJP government has neglected the people of Drass and brought development projects started by the NC government to a standstill.

“The power projects initiated for this region have been shelved for reasons best known to the current government,” he said.

“NC has always had a vision of equal and balanced development of all regions and we will continue to remain dedicated to people of all regions of the state, especially those areas that have been neglected and sidelined,” he said.

The former chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir is “reeling under a failure of politics and imagination” and the ruling dispensation seems more interested to remain in power.

“This alliance has distanced the people of the state and divided them on regional and religious lines to seek political dividends,” he said.