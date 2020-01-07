Profile of Nehru as a man and politician

Dr. Rajkumar Singh

Jawaharlal Nehru was a great freedom fighter, a national hero, an outstanding statesman, a creative thinker, an eminent historian and a luminous writer. Although a product of Western intellectual tradition, he presided over a nation, which had little in common with the west and which dreaded and distrusted the west. Nehru’s charm as a statesman and as a thinker lay in the contradictory stances he adopted through his tenure as Prime Minister. On the one hand he stood for social equality, economic justice and on the other hand he continued to cherish liberal values. The only form of government he was familiar with and perhaps studied a great deal about was the Parliamentary form of government. Despite his fascination for socialism, Nehru remained tethered securely to English liberalism and Gandhian moral precepts. As a democrat Nehru believed in the importance of the individual. No individual is to be thrown on the rubbish heap of humanity. He must be regarded as significant and purposeful; and no body – no state or organisation – should try to suppress the individual. The state exists for the individual not the individual for the State. This was the cardinal principle.

But despite these all good things he had for the country, he was a poor judge of men, and therefore, he could not distinguish between real friends and sycophants. In the later phase of his life he took the support of undesirable elements to remain in power. Though he was popular with the masses he did not take action against vested interest which exploited the masses. He did not mind taking funds from anti-social elements. The Congress Party started taking black money for elections during his time. Though soft, he was not always straightforward in dealing with his colleagues. His ‘soft pedaling’ of corruption had a disastrous effect on public morals. Nehru himself admitted the facts of public life, then prevailing and said, “Unhappily during the war and afterwards various types of corruption have grown. Controls have added to them and general standards, fallen, both in government servants and in the public. Black-marketing in India is not merely an individual offence, but a social evil. There can be no two opinions that adequate measures should be taken to check and end this degradation of our public life. In the early years, Nehru’s cabinet consisted of the stalwarts of the independence movement who had their own ideas on how the country should move towards its agreed goals, and who did not hesitate to disagree with him. Once they were gone, he tended to appoint ‘quiet and rather colourless men of uncertain ability and distinction whose merit has been to avoid giving or taking offence. Increasingly, cabinet meetings became like tutorials, with Nehru doing most of the talking.

The closing years of Nehru era witnessed an overall deterioration in administrative and leadership qualities. In the fifties, we had many eminent men in public life who were every inch a gentleman. In the sixties we had many public figures who were every alternate inch a gentleman. Unfortunately, in the seventies we have an unacceptably large number of politicians who were no inch a gentleman. As a result of Nehru’s concept of modernisation Indian economy became sophisticated with highly vulnerable to disruption. For example, modern agriculture needs a steady supply of power, diesel, fertilizers and pesticides, an assured market and remunerative prices. The economic optimism which involved advances and hope now began to give way to serious doubts. In the post-Nehru phase it was clear that the system which had seemed hitherto to be sailing in tranquil waters, had entered a turbulent sea. It was only aroused this time that the rumblings of a system beginning to come under socio-economic stress were first quite clearly heard. Even the dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi and her imposition of emergency on 25 June 1975 failed to end this deep-rooted frustration.

The pre-emergency assumption was that it would give full and free play to demands by diverse groups for the fulfilment of their new found expectations.

The changed socio-economic position of India demanded a new type of leadership. With the coalitional arena of Indian politics expanding and the varied constituencies of the dominant elite getting activised on the basis of new groups and parties, the polity enters a new stage of political articulation. Now, the social and economic cleavages that contained at lower levels for so long, tended to gravitate upward toward the policy process. At the same time the urbanised middle classes that dominated the political scene for so long were being displaced and feel alienated. t was one of the major causes of the decline of Congress Party in Post-1967 period. The matter was helped greatly by the lack of involvement of the vast periphery living in the hinterland. The emergence of new social groups and alliances among them had made the old style of leadership

untenable.

It is a fact that in the early years of independence the Indian intelligentsia was full of confidence and believed that the country would industrialise rapidly and move into an era of distributive justice without going through any hardships of primitive accumulation of capital. Nehru in the fifties represented this hope and innocence. But as the Nehru era drew to a close, the Indian intelligentsia had more or less taken shape of the larger society and it was badly divided. As such its commitment to national integration and a strong central authority had become feeble. Large sections of intelligentsia were opposed to Mrs. Gandhi primarily because she stood for a ‘Strong Centre’ which was a dangerous approach. As a result, the elite and the newly displaced groups began to lose confidence in the efficacy of the system.

The new situation arising out of social inequality, aloofness of Indian intelligentsia, internal tension, decline of morality and decency in public life, warranted a compromiser and a drifter rather than a consensus leader. The new trait of leadership was based on the game of power politics even at the cost of systems preservation. Now politics is too dangerous a game to be left entirely in the hands of the politicians and their academic hangers on. Neglecting the large interests of the country these have criminalised politics with the one and the only aim of winning elections and having won them sit pretty in their seats since they know that once the winning is over nothing can disturb them till the next election. In this game to usurp seats of power no holds are barred in tarnishing the image of opponents and making character assassinations. Money that is being spent on elections is assuming astronomical dimensions and in this game it is impossible for an ordinary honest man to contest and win even though the law is not against him. Impersonation, booth-capturing, preventing people from going to the polls, tampering with the ballot boxes have all become so common.

(The author is Professor and Head P.G.Department of Political Science BNMU, West Campus P.G.Centre, Saharsa, Bihar)