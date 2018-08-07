Prof, son electrocuted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A professor and his son were electrocuted on Monday while his daughter was critically injured after they came into contact with live wire in Kathua district, police said.

N K Gupta (52), dean faulty of social sciences in the Cluster University of Jammu, was clearing rain water from the roof of his house at Shiva Nagar when he received an electric shock and fell down.

His son Jattin (30) and daughter Preeti (22) rushed to his rescue, but they too fell down due to the shock, police said.

Gupta’s wife later cut off the power supply to the house. She rushed the trio to the hospital with the help of neighbours, they said. The professor and his son were declared brought dead, while Preeti has been referred to Government Medical College at Jammu for specialised treatment, police said.

According to police, overnight rains had caused blockage in the water outlet from the roof of the house, leading to short circuit in an air conditioning compressor unit kept there.