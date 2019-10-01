Prof Narendra Sharma takes over as Head Radio-Diagnosis in GMC

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Professor Narendra Sharma on Monday assumed the charge as Head, Department of Radio-Diagnosis GMC, Jammu after superannuation of Dr Ghanshyam Dev from Government services. Professor Sharma did his MBBS in 1983 from GMC Jammu. He did his MD Radio-diagnosis from the same institute in 1991 under Prof Inder Singh. His main thrust will be to improve academics and patient-care.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Life for me is about fears mashed with excitement: Hrithik Roshan
No one better than Dhoni to decide on retirement, says Sushant Singh Rajput
I hope Trump gets impeached: Robert De Niro
Will be nervous shooting ‘Takht’: Karan Johar
Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear Salman Khan’s plea challenging conviction
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper