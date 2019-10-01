Prof Narendra Sharma takes over as Head Radio-Diagnosis in GMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Professor Narendra Sharma on Monday assumed the charge as Head, Department of Radio-Diagnosis GMC, Jammu after superannuation of Dr Ghanshyam Dev from Government services.

Professor Sharma did his MBBS in 1983 from GMC Jammu. He did his MD Radio-diagnosis from the same institute in 1991 under Prof Inder Singh. His main thrust will be to improve academics and patient-care.