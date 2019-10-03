Prof Narendra Sharma assumes charge as Head, Radio-diagnosis Deptt GMC

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Dr Narendra Sharma on Wednesday advised people to be cautious while undergoing various tests involving exposure to radiation. Briefing media persons here after assuming charge as Head, Department of Radio-diagnosis, GMC, Jammu, Dr Narendra Sharma said that he had joined Government Medical College in 1978. He said that he had never thought that he will reach at this level. Dr Narendra said that the Department of Radio-diagnosis deals in diagnosis of diseases with high precision. He said that the people are unaware about the harms of radiation exposure. He asked them to be health conscious. He advised people not to expose body to X-rays until and unless it is utmost necessary because these rays are harmful in the long run. He assured that he will try his best to provide all sort of facilities to the people with accountability and quality assurance. Professor Sharma is a graduate from Parent Institute. He did his MBBS in 1983 from GMC Jammu. He did his MD Radio-diagnosis from the same institute in 1991 under the guidance of Prof Inder Singh. His main thrust will be to improve the academics and patient care.
