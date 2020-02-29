Prof Dhar releases Dogri book ‘Khamoshi’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Rashtriya Bhasha Prachar Samiti in collaboration with Akhil Bharatiya Hindi Bhasha Parishad (Gujarat) organised a function to release a Dogri Book ‘Khamoshi’ on Friday. The book was released by the Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, Prof Manoj K Dhar in presence of Prof Shiv Dev Singh Manhas, author of book Dinesh Desai and Editor Dr Kanhaiya Lal Bhatt. The book has been translated by Dr Jatinder Singh.

While addressing the gathering, Prof Dhar said, “We must encourage such upcoming writers.” He said that stories inspired from society prove to be a tool for giving vent of a depressed entity caught in web of socio-political suppression.

Prof S D Manhas, while speaking on the occasion, praised efforts of the writer and said that stories were really heart-touching. Desai lauded the efforts of Dr Jatinder Singh and wished him success in future endeavours. The programme was conducted by Radha Sharma while vote of thanks was presented by Dr B B Sharma. A large number of writers, critics and students were present on the occasion.