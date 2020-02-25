Prof Dhar flags off mega cultural rally

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The third-day of National Integration Camp 2020, started with a Prabhat Pheri followed by Yoga exercise. The main highlight of the day was a Mega Cultural rally by participants from different States and Union Territories of India, which was flagged off by Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu in presence of Prof Rajni Dhingra, Registrar, Prof Naresh Padha, Dean Research Studies and Prof Rajnikant, Controller of Examinations besides other dignitaries.

The cultural rally, in which participants attired clad in their regional dresses were depicting their culture, passed through University of Jammu, Panama Chowk, Police lines, Vikram Chowk and culminated back at University of Jammu.

Later in afternoon, Dr Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare, the Chief Resource Person interacted with students and discussed the role which youth has to play for development of nation. The day concluded with cultural performances by the participating States in evening session. Earlier on the second day, the camp coordinator organised a visit of students to Suchetgarh International Border.

During the visit, participants also visited Gharana Wetland. At Gharana Wetland, participants watched different kinds of migratory birds. The participants also interacted with villagers and observed their lifestyle. The second day of the camp also concluded with cultural bonanza by the participants.

Kamal Kumar Kar, Regional Director, Directorate NSS, New Delhi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The entire activities of National Integration Camp were coordinated under supervision of NSS Coordinator Dr Satinder Kumar and Programme Officers namely Dr Hema Gandotra, Dr Seema Rohmetra, Dr Savita Nayyar and Dr Meghna Dhar along with College Programme Officers Prof Manmohan Singh and Dr Rakesh Sharma.