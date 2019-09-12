Prof Dhar chairs JU’s Appellate Committee meet

Final counseling for admission to vacant seats on Sept 17, 18

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu chaired an Appellate Committee meeting of Deans/Rectors/ Directors/ Heads of the Departments/ Nodal Departments and members of JUET Core Committee/ Conveners.

Prof Dhar congratulated Dean Academic Affairs, Deans and Heads of the Departments, all members of various admission Committees for smooth conduct of admission process.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that the University faced several hiccups during admission process in view of the certain unavoidable circumstances at various intervals of time. Nonetheless, the admission process of system of the University is so robust that various Committees were constituted to ensure that total transparency is adhered in the admission process and every opportunity was given to the students to apply for various courses within the boundaries of statutes.

Prof Keshav Sharma, Dean Academic Affairs in his address complimented the teaching departments for smooth conduct of the admission process and opined that within the norms the University ensured that every opportunity was given to the students by issuing notices several times in newspapers.

In view of prevailing situation, the decision was taken that University of Jammu will again give an opportunity to students to come for counseling on September 17 and 18, 2019 so that if any genuine student has been left out of counseling, he/ she can again represent their cases in the concerned department. Separate notification shall be issued by the university in this regard and thereafter no admissions shall be made.

Prof Naresh Padha, Convener, Committee in his address commended the Dean Academic Affairs and his team for the smooth conduct of the admission process. Dr Rainoo Bhai, Assistant Registrar (AA) presented formal formal vote of thanks.