Process of talks institutionalised: Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The central government has institutionalised the dialogue process in Jammu and Kashmir with the appointment of a special representative, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Talking to PTI here, he said opposition parties should not politicise the Kashmir issue and extend cooperation instead.

“The dialogue process was always continuing (in J&K). But now attempts have been made to institutionalise the process by appointing a senior officer for a sustained dialogue with all stakeholders in all three regions — Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir — and the rest of India,” the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

“It is a welcome step forward in the process which is already going on under the Modi government,” said Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur constituency of the state in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to certain concerns and objections raised by opposition parties to the Centre’s efforts to stabilise Jammu and Kashmir, he said some disgruntled politicians who are down and out are maybe trying to get their pound of flesh but the people of Kashmir, particularly youths are now keen to move ahead as part of the development journey of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jitendra Singh hoped that opposition parties and their leaders will also come forward to cooperate and not politicise the issue, which could harm Kashmir.

To that extent, the announcement is also meant to provide adequate opportunity to the youth of Kashmir to reap the benefits of enormous avenues made available to the rest of country by the Modi government, he said.

“Those who are trying to misguide the youth would try to recall that even this year over 30 boys and girls form militancy-ridden districts of Kashmir paved their way to Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology which is reflective of the Kashmiri youths’ aspiration of being part of growth of new India,” the minister said.