Probe PHE scam in Ramnagar Constituency: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alleging multi-crore PHE scam in Ramnagar Constituency, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Monday sought a detailed probe into omissions and commissions and large scale mis-appropriation of funds in functioning of the aforesaid Department in the constituency.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Harsh said that huge funds were provided for various water supply schemes in the constituency without any output tangible on ground level. He said that acute shortage of potable drinking water in various villages of Ramnagar constituency had sparked massive outrage with none to take note of public outcries.

Pointing towards tall claims of ex-MLA Ramnagar of having provided Rs 60 crore for PHE schemes of Ramnagar constituency, Singh said that not even a crore appeared to have been utilised on ground level during last 3-4 years. He said that a calendar had been published by ex-MLA in January 2019, in which he had claimed to have got Rs 60 crore sanctioned for Ramnagar constituency during past four years in PHE sector alone for ensuring regular supply of clean and potable water to people of the constituency.

Seeking scheme-wise details of funds sanctioned, expenditure incurred and output recorded during last four years, Singh appealed to the Vigilance Organisation to hold a detailed probe into entire gamut. He claimed that the water supply position had rather become worse during last four years as compared to 2014, with no action taken even to replace dilapidated and worn-out supply lines. He said that while expenditure was being shown to have been incurred on papers, the ground situation falsified all departmental claims. No cognizance was being taken of fictitious bills being drawn to loot the tax papers’ money, he added. He warmed to launch a massive agitation in case huge embezzlement of funds through corrupt mafia was not probed at the earliest.