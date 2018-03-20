Probe panel constituted in KVIB selections

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Government Monday constituted a committee to conduct inquiry into the selections made by the J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) against various posts recently.

As per the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department R.K Goyal has been appointed as Chairman while Principal Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department Dr Pawan Kotwal and Secretary to the Government, School Education Department Farooq Ahmad Shah as members.

The terms of reference of the High Level Inquiry Committee include to enquire into the complaints relating to the alleged unfair selection made by the J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board against various posts; determine as to whether proper procedure as laid down in the relevant rules was followed, as has been done by the other recruiting agencies or not; enquire into the methodology in selecting the agency(ies) for setting the question, evaluation process etc.; and ascertain whether any deviation has been made in the selection process from advertising the posts to the release of selection lists.

The committee is to submit its final report within one month.