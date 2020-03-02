Probe all appointments made during BJP’s regime in J&K: Mula Ram

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Reiterating demand for a high level probe into all appointments made during four years of BJP rule in J&K, Mula Ram, former Minister and senior Congress leader said that educated youth of J&K was the worst causality of misrule of erstwhile regime.

While addressing a meeting of party workers here on Sunday, the former Minister said that corruption had become all pervasive in J&K especially during the erstwhile regime, with thousands of backdoor appointments and Government jobs having been put to open auction with none to take cognizance. He said that huge scams had been reported after fall of BJP Government related to power projects, insurance contracts and paid appointments, with even constitutional and statutory bodies like PSC and SSB also coming under scanner of then Governor of J&K. The former Minister demanded a full-fledged inquiry into appointments of political favourites in various departments during erstwhile BJP regime. Speaking during the meeting, Hari Singh Chib, President DCC Rural said that not only J&K Bank, which made thousands of political appointments in blatant disregard of set rules, many other State Government Departments had also beaten all records of such nasty back-door appointments during four years rule of BJP Government. He further alleged that close associates and even family members of BJP former MLAs and MPs were appointed in J&K Bank, thereby violating all recruitment norms. Chib demanded cancellation of all illegal back-door appointments in J&K Bank and other Government Departments of J&K.

Uday Chib, J&K President Youth Congress, lambasted BJP for playing with future of unemployed youth of J&K. He appealed to the Lt Governor G C Murmu to reconsider and revoke decision of scrapping recruitment process of J&K Bank besides completing ongoing selection process without further delay.