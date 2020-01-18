Prize distribution, medical camps, symposiums mark culmination of Road Safety Week

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: District Development Commissioner Samba Rohit Khajuria on Friday released booklet of activities observed during 31st National Road Safety Week at valedictory cum award distribution function at I.C.C Samba today. ADC Samba Vikas Gupta, A.S. Police Faisal Qureshi, CMO Dr Rajinder Samyal, Chief Horticulture Officer, Nodal Officer ISM, A. D CA&PD, A.D Drug Controller, besides school Childrens , representatives of various colleges, schools , transport unions & dealers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion DC appreciated students participation in different events. He further stressed for generating greater awareness regarding road safety among commuters and asked students to became active messenger in awaring the masses about road safety and traffic rules.

ADC Vikas Gupta, stressed for adopting Samaritans approach in inculcating Traffic rules andjoin hands in declining district accident data.

ARTO Rehana Tabassam, presented vote of thanks to all dignitaries and participants for playing proactive role during 31st National Road Safety Week.

Earlier, MVI Surinder Kumar threw light on list of activities observed during week.



POONCH: MVD Poonch in collaboration with Health Department and transport unions organised a medical checkup/awareness camp for drivers and conductors as an initiative to focus on the health status of driver partners who lead and nomadic life and need regular health check ups. A team of doctors screeneed the participants for general health parameters such as sugar and blood pressure level. Eye screening was also done at the camp along with counselling and free prescriptions. More than 100 drivers availed the opportunity. Additional SP Poonch, DySP Armed, President Transport union and Manager Jammu-Poonch bus service were also present.

Speaking on the occasion Arto Poonch Jugal Kishore Sharma appealed the drivers to remain healthy and cautious and ensure routine medical checkup. He urged the driver community for being a responsible driver and a responsible citizen as the key to road safety lies in their hands.The camp concluded with a vote of thanks to all the stakeholders and participants.

KISHTWAR: Motor Vehicle Department Kishtwar in collaboration with District Information Centre and Cultural Cell of Education Department today organized Symposium on Road safety besides a cultural programme, Nukkad Natak on BBBP, “Aao School Chalein” enrolment drive at ITI Kishtwar during 31st National Road Safety Week 2020.

Chief Education Officer Kishtwar, Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion and DSP (HQ) Kishtwar Sunny Gupta was the guest of honour besides Ad Planning, Manish Manhas, MVI Kishtwar Azad Hussain, President Transport Union Kishtwar Bansi Lal Shan, Incharge Cultural Cell Kishtwar Avni Sen, Supervisor ITI Kishtwar, Staff of MVD, Traffic, ITI, Cultural Cell and DIC Kishtwar along with renewed local artists and more than 200 students from various government and private schools participated in the events.

Meanwhile, scintillating cultural items including street plays on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and “Aao School Chalein” enrolment drive presented by the students of govt, private schools and renewed locals artists highlighting the importance of generating awareness among the masses regarding BBBP “save and educate the girl child”.



KATHUA: The 31st Road safety week, with the theme “Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha”, concluded here today.

The valedictory cum award ceremony was organised at Government College for Women, Kathua where DC, O P Bhagat was the chief guest and ASP, Ramnish Gupta was the guest of honour.

RTO Kathua Dr. R K Thappa, ARTO Neeraj Sharma, Principal of the College, DTI, MVIs, representatives of various transport unions and private schools, volunteers of NCC and NSS besides college students, school students and the staff members were present during the programme.

Later, prizes and certificates were also distributed among the participants.

DODA: Motor Vehicle Department Doda organised a symposium at community hall in which students of various schools participated and expressed their opinions on the theme of road safety.

District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Senior Superintendent of Police Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed was the Guest of honour.

DSP Traffic Doda Mr Pankaj, CMO Doda Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, ARTO Doda Er. Kuldeep Singh, Administrative Officer GMC Doda Mohd Ashraf Wani, officers and staff members MVD Doda and others were also present on the occasion.

DDC also distributed certificates and mementos among the participatory schools, media persons and winners of different competitions organized during the week.

REASI: The 31st National Road Safety Week today concluded at a function held in district headquarters Reasi. SSP Reasi, Rashmi Wazir was the chief guest while ADC Reasi, Rajinder Sharma was the guest of honour at the occasion.

A symposium was also held at the occasion wherein school students presented their opinion and feedback regarding traffic management in the district.

Later, prizes were distributed among the participants and other officials responsible for contribution to the weeklong activities. Vote of thanks was presented by ARTO Reasi, Er Romesh Samotra.

CPO Reasi Kamal Kishore, ACR Reasi Sanjay Badyal, CMO Reasi PS Thakur, President Reasi Municipal Committee Sudesh Puri among other elected members of Reasi MC, Chairman Hotels Association Katra Rakesh Wazir, various district officers and school students were present on the occasion.

NOWSHERA: Meanwhile Road Safety week was celebrated in Government Boys Higher Secondary School Nowshera in which the ADC Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Samyal was the Chief Guest and SDPO Brijesh Sharma as Guest of Honour.

Principal of the School Ashom Kumar Sharma sensitized the people for strictly following the traffic rules. He specifically advised the youths not to drive two wheelers without helmet.

The students also spoke on the occasion and gave their views. They also presented cultural programme and skits on the theme of road safety week.

The Chief Guest rewarded and children and urged them to spread the message of road safety norms among people.