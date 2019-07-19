Priyanka Gandhi stopped from going to Sonbhadra to meet clash victims

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was Friday stopped in Mirzapur district from proceeding towards Sonbhadra to meet the victims of a clash that claimed 10 lives.

Nineteen people were injured in the incident on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh. Some of them were admitted to a hospital in Varanasi and the others at a health facility in Sonbhadra district.

Priyanka Gandhi after meeting the victims at Varanasi was scheduled to go to Sonbhadra, but the Congress general secretary was stopped in Mirazapur, following which she staged a sit-in along with party workers and leaders.

“I want to peacefully meet the family members of the victims who had fallen to the bullets in the clash. I want to see the orders under which I have been stopped to meet them,” Priyanka Gnadhi said while sitting on the dharna .

“I can move ahead only with four people. I want to meet the victims ,” she stressed.

On Wednesday, a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group in a land dispute in Sonbhadra killing 10 people, including three women, and leaving 19 injured on Wednesday, police said. (PTI)