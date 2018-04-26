Priyanka Chopra to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Share Share 0 Share 0

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that she will attend Prince Harry and good friend Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19.

Even though the royal ceremony is less than a month away, the 35-year-old Bollywood star is yet to decide which dress she will wear, reported Us Weekly.

“I sort of may have an idea. But no, I haven’t picked one out yet,” she told Us Weekly.

Priyanka also opened up about her friendship with the bride-to-be.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her she is a relatable young woman of the world today.

“She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people,” she said.

Earlier this month, Time magazine released its 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People which also featured Markle, with a tribute penned by Priyanka. (PTI)