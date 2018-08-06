Privilege notice agnst Assam Home Sec under consideration: Speaker

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today said a notice for breach of privilege moved by TMC leader Saugata Roy against Assam Home Secretary and DGP for allegedly manhandling four party members was under her consideration.

Roy raised the matter in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour alleging that four Trinamool Congress (TMC) members from the Lok Sabha were manhandled when they went to Silchar to assess the situation last week after the publication of draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“It is under my consideration,” Mahajan told Roy when he raised the matter.

On August 3, the TMC leaders were detained at the airport while attempting to visit Assam to review the situation after the publication of the draft NRC.

Last week, the TMC had alleged that the detention and “manhandling” of their party MPs there showed there was an “undeclared emergency” in the country.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on August 3 accused the MPs of creating an “unruly situation” at the Silchar airport and said they were detained in view of intelligence inputs received by the Assam government on the law and order situation. (PTI)