Private tuition by teachers: Govt issues clarification

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday refuted reports published by a section of the media on the issue of ban on undertaking private tuition in coaching centres by Government Teachers.

In a press statement, a spokesman of the Education Department clarified that the School Education Department vide Circular instructions issued under endorsement No: Edu/L/J/Misc/131/2017, dated 25.09.2017, has ordered that no teaching faculty shall undertake any activity/ assignment, including teaching in private coaching centres, unless he/ she obtains prior permission of the competent authority. This, the spokesman added, has been misinterpreted by a section of the media, leading to confusion amongst masses, especially the teaching fraternity. “While there is no ban imposed on undertaking private tuitions in coaching centres, the Government Teachers are bound to obtain prior permission from the competent authority before undertaking such assignments in coaching centres,” he stated, adding that strict action shall be taken against those teachers who flout Circular instructions issued by the Department.

The spokesman added that the State Government is committed to improve the quality of education for giving a level-playing field to the students in State-run Schools, for which it has taken several path-breaking steps including time-bound teacher trainings, strict adherence to learning outcomes, improvement in infrastructure and reducing gender gaps through flagship programmes like SSA, RMSA and MDM Schemes.