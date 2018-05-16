Private schools in Kashmir collaborate with 3 IT companies

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a bid to counter the frequent closure of educational institutes, the Private Schools Association of Kashmir (PSAK) has collaborated with three IT companies, an official said on Tuesday.

The PSAK has tied up with Tech Avant-Garde, Microsoft and Efeeonline companies, PSAK president G N Var told reporters.

Var said the association felt that during the last few years, the situation in Kashmir has turned really bad for the education sector with weeks and even months of forced closure of educational institutes happening per year.

He said there were no efforts by the government or anyone else to help schools to operate smoothly, despite everybody agreeing that education is a vital part of the society.

“Restrictions, curfews, violent situations have become part of our day to day life now. We are unable to provide quality education to students as our schools get closed even at a small pretext. At times, we cannot even operate buses due to fear of violence,” Var claimed.

“It is in this regard that we are trying to use IT enabled services to counter frequent closure of schools,” he added.

He said the services would not only counter closure of schools but also provide global quality education to students.

“We are living in a conflict zone that we cannot help. But what we are trying to do is to isolate the education sector in a way that it remains largely unaffected,” he said.

Jawan killed, 5 injured in blast in Punjab

Hoshiarpur: One army jawan was killed and five others were injured in a blast at the Field Ammunition Depot in Dasuya on Tuesday evening, police said.

The explosion took place during an inspection of defective ammunition, Hoshairpur SSP J Elanchezhian said. However, he said that he was waiting for the exact details to be shared by the Army about the incident.

Jagdish Raj, the Station House Officer (Dasuya) said six jawans were injured in the blast.

They were admitted to the local civil hospital in Dasuya, where a jawan succumbed to injuries, he added. Two seriously injured jawans were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar.