Prisoner dies in jail

JAMMU: A prisoner who was lodged in Ambphalla Jail died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. As per the details, an under-trial namely Parveen Sharma alias Kabadi, son of Rattan Lal, resident of Bakshi Nagar who was lodged in Ambphalla jail in NDPS case was found unconscious and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. A board of doctors was constituted after directions from higher-up which will conduct the autopsy of deceased to know the exact reasons of his death.