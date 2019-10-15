Prisoner dies in jail

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A prisoner who was lodged in Ambphalla Jail died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. As per the details, an under-trial namely Parveen Sharma alias Kabadi, son of Rattan Lal, resident of Bakshi Nagar who was lodged in Ambphalla jail in NDPS case was found unconscious and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. A board of doctors was constituted after directions from higher-up which will conduct the autopsy of deceased to know the exact reasons of his death.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn
‘War’ enters Rs 200 crore club
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper