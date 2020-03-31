Prioritise treatment of patients; distribute masks, PPEs to staff: Lt Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday chaired a high level meeting at Raj Bhavan to review the arrangements being put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor emphasized on prioritizing the treatment of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 and passed directions for the distribution of masks, and PPEs, especially to the front-line workers who are associated with Corona prevention efforts.

Kewal Kumar Sharma, Farooq Khan and Baseer Ahmed Khan – Advisors to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; besides Administrative Secretaries of various Departments; Divisional Commissioners of Jammu & Kashmir and Mission Director, NHM J&K participated in the deliberations (in person and through Video Conferencing).

To begin with, the Lt Governor directed for immediate issuance of 25,000 masks each to the Inspectors General and Divisional Commissioners of both the Divisions for distribution to the front-line workers of various departments like Police, FCS & CA , PHE, PDD, Sanitation workers, etc.

He called for intensifying the COVID-19 testing to trace the potential cases and making the necessary arrangements to engage more Doctors and paramedical staff as backup.

The meeting was informed that sufficient quantity of masks is being procured and the process of re-engaging the Doctors and paramedical staff (retiring within 6-months) for 1 year has already been set in motion. It was also informed that more than 2400 beds in J&K have been made ready for meeting any eventuality.

The Lt Governor also sought a detailed briefing of the present situation of the migrant labourers putting up in in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed on laying special focus on sanitization and distribution of masks in crowded areas and the pockets where labourers are dwelling. The chair was informed that a total of 1.25 lakh migrant labourers are putting up in J&K (1.07 lakh in Jammu and 18,000 in Kashmir).

The Lt Governor also reviewed the adherence of directions passed in previous meetings regarding containing of the virus particularly to those catering to the students living in hostels across J&K. He directed the officers to ensure the supply of essential commodities like ration, water & electricity supply in all the hospitals and quarantine centres.

While discussing on the measures taken for ensuring the well-being of the J&K students studying outside, it was informed that 7 Liaison Officers are in touch with them to provide them with all the necessary assistance.