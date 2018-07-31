‘Printing Cluster to be established in Jammu’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Offset Printers Association (JKOPA) welcomed Print Yatra 2018 organised by Offset Printers Association, Ludhiana, at Jammu on Tuesday.

While welcoming the team of OPA led by Prof Kamal Chopra, Ex President AIFMP and General Secretary OPA, Ravi Gupta, President of JKOPA thanked the team for their visit in Jammu to make aware of the printing exhibition going to be held in Chandigarh to the members of JKOPA.

Prof Kamal Chopra informed the members that during his Print Yatra 2018 programme, he has travelled about 6,000 km so far and educated the associations about the same.

He shared with the members of the JKOPA about the importance of establishing the Cluster for Printing in Jammu wherein Government of India funds up to Rs 13 crore in the first phase. He informed that same cluster in Sivakasi is working perfectly and earning profits.

President JKOPA promised Prof Kamal Chopra that the association will start working on the same and Jammu will soon get its first Cluster and it will be second in North.

“It will also bring a lot of employment opportunities to the local people and great printing quality. This will also open doors for all printing jobs which were being done from outside the state and depriving the state huge taxes,” he said.

Prof Kamal Chopra also educated the members about GST rates of various printing items which they have to charge from customers.

Ravi Gupta thanked the members of OPA specially Prof Kamal Chopra for his valuable suggestions and offer for help. He was honoured by presenting a memento.

Among others who were present include Hans Raj Chopra, Ashwani Gupta, Ajay Seth, Gagan Deep Singh, Office Bearers; Sudesh Gupta Senior Vice President, Sharat Sharma Vice President, Rahul Mahajan General Secretary, Sanjay Soni Finance Secretary, Rajneesh Koushal Secretary and Satish Raina Joint Secretary and senior of JKOPA.