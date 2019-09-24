Print & Electronic Media Association honours Farooq Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Print & Electronic Media Association on Monday honoured Advisor to Governor Farooq Khan in a function held here at K L Sehgal Hall.

On the occasion, members of media fraternity highlighted various issued being faced by them. They appealed to the Advisor to take adequate measures to resolve issues of media fraternity.

Farooq Khan assured all possible support to the media fraternity and said that their issues will take on priority for early redressal.

Many prominent and senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

Among others who were present include I.D Soni, State Commissioner Scouts & Guides; Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary Cultural Academy, Afzal Shah senior photo-journalist and others.