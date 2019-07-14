Principals Forum resents violations in transfer order

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Plus 2 Principals Forum expressed resentment against various violations made in the adjustment and transfer order of 259 Principals issued recently by the Government. In a meeting held here on Saturday, Ram Parkash, Chairman of the Forum said that the order was examined by the Forum from all points of view i.e., transfer policy, constitutional right, right to equality and justice and short-fall was found on various aspects, which was deliberately made by willful negligence, incompetence and inefficiency of the Administrative Department.

He further mentioned that all those, who are working in far flung areas including hard-zones having one-year stay and others who have completed one and half years to three years of stay, have not been transferred. “Those, who have joined the previous place of posting six months back, have been shown as under Order of Transfer (UoT) by making fake notes in concerned files. Many transfers have been made clock-wise and anti-clock wise around a pendulum and that too pre-mature, even within six months. Many newly promoted have been given prime postings,” he said.

The Forum members appealed to the Government to immediately transfer all the Principals, who are working in far flung and are on verges of retirement, to their home localities. They appealed to the Governor and Chief Secretary to cancel the unjustified order while concerned authorities, responsible for the said order, right from proposal-making to approval, should be placed under suspension.

Others present on the occasion included Dalbir Singh, N K Sharma, Rashpal Singh and Hardeep Singh.