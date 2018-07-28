Principal Secy Finance reviews functioning of Excise & Commercial Taxes Deptt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Government Finance Department on Friday reviewed the functioning of the Excise and Taxation Department at Excise and Taxation Complex, Rail Head, Jammu.

M Raju, Commissioner, Excise and Commercial Taxes Department made a detailed presentation covering achievements of revenue in excise and commercial taxes as well as the special initiatives taken by both the departments for achieving the targets and to check any leakage/evasion of taxes.

The Principal Secretary laid a emphasis for checking the working of the breweries, distilleries, bottling plants and the liquor vends by way of constituting special teams. He directed the officers to ensure that proper checks and balances are put in place to ensure that all organisation of the department work within the norms.

The Principal Secretary also laid a special emphasis on checking at toll posts and asked the commissioner to provide all the necessary infrastructural support to Deputy Excise Commissioner, Lakhanpur and Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Vigilance) and Inspections for the same. He also directed for laying of special Nakas, day and night to check all bills so that any attempt of evasion of taxes by anybody/dealer in the State is foiled.

While reiterating that the excise and commercial taxes staff should coordinate among themselves, Principal Secretary instructed for proper discipline and training of the staff at the Training Institute Nagrota.

For this, he instructed that a proper syllabus in line with today’s need be drafted and put up. He also instructed that the department should take steps to ensure that all notifications of GST are well advertised and people know about them in time.

The Principal Secretary announced special welfare measures for the staff of both Excise and Commercial Taxes Department and reiterated his full support for the staff who are working with honesty and dedication.

The meeting was attended by Shiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Adm), Jammu, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Adm), Jammu, Dara Singh Kotwal, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (SIU), J&K and deputy commissioners of both the departments.