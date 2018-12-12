Principal Secretary Health launches website of State Dental Council

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday launched the website of J&K State Dental Council.

The website will also have a special page for filling public grievances, which will go a long way in checking/curbing the menace of quackery in the State.

Dr Romesh Singh President J&KSDC; Dr Riyaz Farooq Member DCI; Dr Rakesh K Gupta Member DCI, Dr Ritesh Gupta Registrar J&KSDC; Dr Mohammad Mushtaq Secretary J&KSDC; Dr Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Vice President JKSDC, Members of J&KSDC and faculty members of Indira Gandhi Government Dental College were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, while emphasizing the need of dental & oral health as on important aspect of overall well being, appreciated the efforts of J&KSDC in streamlining the field of dentistry in J&K State.

He assured the creation of State Dental Council offices at Srinagar and Jammu.

Dr Ritesh Gupta, Registrar, J&KSDC explained about the benefits of the website.

He stressed that apart from making registration easy this website will help in bringing transparency to the system. Moreover, public can check through the website what are legal clinics running in their vicinity, he added.

Prof Dr Riyaz put light on the overall functioning of the council and described the ambit of activity in streamlining the field of dentistry. He also proposed the necessary amendments in the SRO 116 so as to help SDC to function to its full capacity.

Dr Riyaz also requested the government to sanction grant-in-aid to SDC as per the previous practice. Dr Romesh Singh, President, J&KSDC highlighted the action taken by J&KSDC against quackery in the State as well as stressed on the need of Government initiatives for betterment of dentistry. Dr Rakesh Gupta, Member, DCI highlighted the need of a separate directorate of Dentistry and avenues for dental surgeons of time bound promotions and other service incentives. Dr Mustaq presented vote of thanks.