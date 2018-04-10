Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya arrested by CBI

Share Share 0 Share 0

Chennai: A Principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya here was arrested today by the CBI in a case of alleged bribery for admission of an Scheduled Caste candidate under the Right to Education (RTE) quota, the agency said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of CBI caught E Anandan “red-handed” while accepting an illegal gratification of Rs one lakh from the complainant, the agency said in a release.

The ACB, on a complaint, registered a case against Anandan, Principal of Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Ashok Nagar, for “having demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant for considering admission of his son in the 1st standard under RTE quota for SC candidate,” it said.

“Anandan was arrested consequent to being caught red handed while accepting the illegal gratification,” it added. (PTI)