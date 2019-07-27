Principal JKPS Panjtirthi conducts counselling session

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Principal of JK Public School, Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah conducted a counselling session for Jakians and teachers to brief them about different ways to harness their determination and to stay focused.

She said, “We are wrapping up another session, so it’s time to review the 12 months that passed and start thinking of ways to improve ourselves and our lives in the coming session. Be prepared for the fact that the upcoming session won’t be free of distractions and problems, no matter how hard we work on our goals, but the most important thing is, “To stay within the routine we establish and don’t attach ourselves to the results.”

She emphasised, “All the human work we see on this planet took place twice. It first took place as an expression in the mind, and then manifested in the outside world. So all the wonderful things people have done on this planet and all the horrible things as well-both came from the human mind. So, if we are concerned about what we create in this world, we first have to take care of what we create in our mind. If we are happy we know we are happy, if we are sad we know we are sad. So, if you know whatever is happening in your mind, then you become the observer and your mind becomes the object observed.”

The Principal revealed, “Mind is a store house of all memories, values, likes and dislikes, tendencies, and world views. It is like a restless monkey that goes from one tree of thought to another. As we think, so we become. So we must be careful about the thoughts we entertain, the company we keep, and the books we read.

In other words we should be careful of what we feed into our mind. Whatever we feed in our conscious mind, finds place in the subconscious mind; through the subconscious mind, our habits are formed. Only repeatedly thinking positive thoughts and good habits can help us to overcome past tendencies and impressions.”

She further advised the Jakians and the staff members, “One of the best ways to keep the mind focused and under control is to be committed towards a purpose in life. That way we will also be able to utilize our full potential.”

Staff members and Jakians felt motivated, encouraged and fully prepared to face the next session with positive attitude.