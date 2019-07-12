Principal GMC reviews facilities at doctors’ quarters

State Times News

JAMMU: To take stock of ongoing works, available facilities and security arrangements, the Principal & Dean, GMC Jammu, Dr Sunanda Raina visited doctors’ quarters here on Thursday. She was accompanied by a number of senior faculty members and representatives of various executing agencies.

A Police party led by DySP Amit Kumar was also present on the occasion. While speaking on the occasion, Dr Sunanda Raina directed the executing agencies to ensure proper flow of water in drains besides making necessary arrangements for proper dumping and disposal of wastes.

A meeting was also convened with the Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta and other officials, during which Dr Raina urged the Mayor for installation of street-lights and CCTVs in the area besides directing the concerned authorities for making necessary arrangements for proper disposal of wastes. While responding, the Mayor assured that all necessary measures will be initiated to resolve all highlighted issues at the earliest.

Later, the Mayor along with Principal GMC Jammu and other officers initiated a plantation drive by planting a sapling and urged people to plant more and more trees in the area.