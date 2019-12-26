Principal GMC Jammu among 11 doctors to retire in 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, Dr. Sunanda Raina among 11 doctors shall retire on superannuation during the year 2020.

Dr. Sunanda Raina and Dr. Kuldeep Singh Principal, GMC, Rajouri will retire on April 30, 2020 while Dr. Dinesh Gupta Professor, Ophthalmology and Dr. Sulaiman Choudhary Principal GMC, Kathua will attain superannuation on July 30, 2020.

Dr. Shahnaz Taing Professor, Obsts & Gynae, GMC Srinagar will retired on January 31, 2020; Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Shah Principal, GMC, Srinagar on January 29, 2020; Dr. Anil Suri Associate Professor, ENT, GMC Jammu on August 31, 2020; Dr. Bashir Ahmad Mir Professor, Orthopedics, GMC Srinagar on September 30, 2020; Dr. Muneer Farooq Allaqband Professor, Orthopedics, GMC Srinagar on November 30, 2020; Dr. Anil Kumar Sharma Professor, Medicine, GMC Jammu and Dr. Sajad Majid Qazi Professor, ENT, GMC Srinagar will retire on December 31, 2020.