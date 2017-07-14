Principal GHSS Ramnagar passes away

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Principal Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Ramnagar Ashok Kumar Sharma suffered a massive heart attack and passed away on Friday in District Hospital Udhampur.

Ashok Kumar was looking after three schools including GHSS Ramnagar, GGHS Ramnagar and Government Girls Middle School Ramnagar.

He did a lot for the promotion of education and had a very high reputation in the Education Department as well as in the public. He was a dedicated academician whose main motto was to eradicate illiteracy from the remote corners of the State.

He belonged to village Thaplal, Ramnagar and was unmarried. He will be cremated in his native village Thaplal on Saturday.