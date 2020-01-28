Principal GDC Udhampur felicitated

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: During celebrations of 71st Republic Day in Udhampur, Dr. Nutan Kumar Resutra, Principal Govt. Degree College Udhampur was felicitated for rendering meritorious services by the District Administration Udhampur. His services in resorting to innovative activities in College besides transforming the same have been recognized and appreciated by the District Administration.

Dr. Nutan Resutra was also conferred with Certificate of Merit by Jammu and Kashmir Police. This Certificate was presented by Sh. Sujit Kumar Singh, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range in recognition of his creative thinking, initiative driven energy with positive attitude, valuable contribution and outstanding services. A Medal and Certificate are presented by the DIG Police Personnel only for services rendered by them. As an extra-ordinary action by the Police, Dr. Nutan Resutra who is a civilian was conferred upon with this Certificate thus bringing laurels to the College. Meanwhile, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies Jammu (SKUAST-J) organised live telecasting programme of Prime Minister of India, Narendera Modi here at KVK, Reasi campus which was attended by a large number of farmers/ rural youths of the area

During the programme Dr. Suja Nabi Qureshi, Dr. Sanjay Kaushal and Jagdish Kumar were also present. The programme was assisted by Manohar Lal and Md. Iqbal and concluded by the Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi, Dr. Banarsi Lal with the formal vote of thanks.