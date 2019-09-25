Principal DIS Jammu amongst ‘Super 100 Intellectuals’

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Principal of Doon International School (DIS), Jammu, Dr. Vikesh Kaur was conferred with the most coveted honour of “Intellectuals Award-Super 100” presented by the Chancellor of CT University Charanjit Singh ‘Channi’ in collaboration with ‘Wednesday Times’ magazine at an event organised at CT University, Ludhiana. A conclave with the informative inputs about ‘New Education Policy – 2019’ and a ‘value-based curriculum’ was the highlights of the event. G.N. Tantray, Chairman of Doon International School, Jammu along with the entire staff and students congratulated Dr. Vikesh Kaur for this achievement and wished her affirmative luck for all future endeavours.
