Principal Commissioner IT releases ‘Doaar’

JAMMU: Mona Singh, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu, on Monday released a book namely ‘Doaar’ in Dogri language, which is a translated version of ‘Parwaaz’, written by S K Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu, which was launched on September 18, 2019.

The book is a compilation of Hindustani Plays, which have already been staged at Jammu and outside Jammu also. Now, this book has been translated into Dogri language by Sunil Sharma, engineer by profession, who is an acknowledged writer and has written three books till now.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Commissioner IT lauded the book and efforts of writer and translator for such a literary work.

Sunil Sharma felt proud for translating the book in Dogri language because he was deeply touched with the contents of original text and volunteered himself to undertake the passionate cause of translating the book in Dogri. The critical appreciation of the book was made by Prof Veena Gupta, who is Sahitya Akademi Award winner and former HoD of Dogri Department Jammu University. The event was presided over by Darshan Darshi, Sahitya Akademi Award winner, who is also the Convenor of Dogri Advisory Board Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

Both the writer and translator, being sons of the soil, strongly felt that Dogri culture in form of art, language and in spirit should be uplifted. It is basically a small and sincere attempt made in that direction, they said, adding that in future also, such endeavours will be made to promote Dogra culture in whatsoever form.

Others present on the occasion included Jatinder Udhampuri, Ved Ghai, Sahitya Akademi Award winners, Gianeshwer, Mohan Singh, Shiv Dev Singh Sushil, Shailender Singh SSP. Other Prolific writers who graced the occasion were Khalid Hussain, Prof Shashi Pathania and Nirmal Vinod.

Dr Mukund Lal Sharma, Cardiac Surgeon, Vinod Sachdeva, Pardeep Gandotra, Munish Gupta, General Secretary Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Neeraj Anand, President Retailers Association, Vijay Saraf Secretary Amar Singh Club besides a number of eminent citizens from all walks of life were also present on the occasion. The function was also attended by a number of officials of Income Tax Department.