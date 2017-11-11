Prince Harry got a rare gift: Elton John

London: Music icon Elton John said Prince Harry possesses a “rare gift” that makes people feel loved.

John, who was a good friend of Princess Diana, said Prince Harry has inherited the quality from his mother, reported Femalefirst.

“People love (Harry). He’s young and he’s got his mother’s ability to talk to people and make people feel at ease. Make them feel loved. Make them feel important and that’s a wonderful gift to have,” said John.

“It’s a very rare gift. He’s inherited it from his mother and he’s using it to good use,” he added. (PTI)