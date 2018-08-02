Primitive man was much happier than modern man

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The frustration in our life is because of the facts that we compare ourselves with others, forgetting everyone is unique in nature. This is the basics to conclude that primitive man was much happier than the modern man. The comparison always gives rise to complexes of superiority or inferiority and both are disturbing in nature and biggest blots on the simple way of life.

The trouble with simple living is that, though it can be joyful, rich, and creative, it isn’t simple. We have to exert a bit more control over our life style generally rather than to live a manipulated life style. It is a human tendency to get attracted and to desire, to possess the luxuries available in abundance and it is also not advisable to keep our self deprived of the things bringing comforts and happiness in our life. But when we think of number of people economically capable of possessing these comforts, we find very less population and others follow their traditions and land themselves in stressful life. Living a simple life is when we make the active choice to include/exclude certain actions and habits from our schedule. Stripping away all of the things that clutter up a person’s life also mean a simple life. Life in its natural course is not complicated, but it is we, who are complicated. When we stop doing the wrong things and start doing the right things, life is simple.

A multifaceted colourful life may take care of the present but it has no future as this life having weak walls likely to collapse, whereas simple life gives us such a way of life that even if it hurts us, but makes us strong and act as if we’re ok. The simple life is guarded by strong walls, which may shake but they never fall down.

A careful analysis is must to get rid of the things of less value to us. We should display each page of our life book to the public scrutiny to make people aware of our life story and the comments thereof will become a guiding force for retuning our simple life. Letting go is part of moving on to something better and we must apply it. We will not get the things, what we truly deserve, if we remain attached to the things of less value to us.

A careful analysis is must to get rid of the things of less value to us. The best thing we can do is follow our heart. Everything we go through in life, every high, every low, and everything in between, led to realise the truthness’ of life. Realising this concept, accepting and adopting in our life are the best way to understand what the simple life is?

One of the greatest freedoms is simply not caring what everyone else thinks of us. Freedom from the myth of ‘impressed’ by materialistic world’s possessions is foremost way of a simple life. Self-acceptance is a way for satisfaction. We must control our thoughts they have wings and go wayward. Just do not let them control you and you will have a happy life. The best way to be happy in this world full of tensions is to stop comparing ourselves to someone else; we often end up judging ourselves unfavorably. Instead of measuring our self against others, let us compare our self with past and present selves. This is the ‘Maha Mantra’ of making our life a blessed boon.

Jamwal Mahadeep Singh

Udhampur