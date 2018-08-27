Pride of Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

The bagging of bronze medal in the 18th edition of Asian Games in Jakarta by a Jammu lad could be the rarest of the rare event for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The game Wushu is a type of martial art a Chinese Kung-fu, is different from other combat sports as it is a mix of kick-boxing and wrestling. This game is generally practiced by the players by themselves keeping the poor infrastructure Jammu and Kashmir has. The youth Surya Bhanu Pratap, a serving cop with Jammu and Kashmir Police is product of the institutions which has contributed to a large extent in the field of sports. The cop has the distinction of first Asian Games medal winner from the State. He has done proud not only to Jammu and Kashmir but to the country which is in a nascent stage of the game compared to other Asian and western countries. Infrastructure has been the bane for development of sports and there is no dearth of shortage in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhanu Pratap, a Jammu resident, registered a quarterfinal victory over his Philippines rival in the men’s 60-kg category. However, he lost the semifinal bout against Iran’s Erfan Ahangarian 0-2 after suffering an injury. The credit goes to the coach of the Wushu contingent Kuldeep Handoo who too is from Jammu and Kashmir, slogged long hours with Bhanu to bring out the player in him.