Prez Kovind to watch documentary on ‘President’s bodyguards’

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will watch a special screening of National Geographic’s ‘The President’s Bodyguard’ documentary at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

It will premiere on the Independence Day, i.e. August 15, at 9 pm, on National Geographic channel, a statement issued by the channel said today.

“Ceremonial occasions like the Republic Day parade, the President’s address to Parliament, oath-taking ceremony of a new President, or receiving a visiting head of state, are watched keenly in India and abroad. The President’s Bodyguard displays the best traditions of discipline and skills of our armed forces,” Kovind was quoted as having said in the statement.

Their flawless turn-out and impressive bearing speak for the heritage of our country, and our armed forces, he said.

“But behind their skills, while standing erect or on horse-back, is years of hard work and the relentless pursuit of perfection. These are untiring, dedicated and brave soldiers as good as the best in the world. I am very proud of them,” the president said.

The event will be graced by the president and will be attended by representatives from several ministries and forces, the statement said.

The President’s Bodyguard is narrated by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, it said.

“I feel National Geographic’s film is a complete package which brings forth the stories of some selfless men who have put national duties above any other interests. The film will surely take the viewers a step closer to the history and heritage of one of the oldest cavalry units of our homeland,” Bachchan said.

Uday Shankar, President of 21st Century Fox, Asia; and Chairman & CEO of Star India, said, “The President’s Bodyguard is the story of India’s historic and heritage cavalry unit, and one of the senior most regiments of the Indian army.”

The President’s Bodyguard is the oldest surviving mounted unit and is one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army.

The regiment, which has 245-year-old legacy, and is made up of almost 200 soldiers, represents supreme and selfless service, the channel said. (PTI)