Prez Kovind to visit Siachen base camp tomorrow

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Siachen base camp in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow and interact with soldiers posted there, an official statement said today.
Siachen is considered as the highest battlefield in the world.
“He will be the first president to visit this camp since the visit of the then president APJ Abdul Kalam in 2004. The president will also visit the Kumar Post,’ a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shah Rukh, Salman’s dance at Sonam Kapoor’s reception goes viral
Aamir, Salman are idols for today’s actors: Ram Charan
‘Kedarnath’ to arrive in theatres on November 30
Ranveer Singh to voice Deadpool in Hindi
Blackbuck case: Next hearing on July 17 on Salman Khans’s plea
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper