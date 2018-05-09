Prez Kovind to visit Siachen base camp tomorrow

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Siachen base camp in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow and interact with soldiers posted there, an official statement said today.

Siachen is considered as the highest battlefield in the world.

“He will be the first president to visit this camp since the visit of the then president APJ Abdul Kalam in 2004. The president will also visit the Kumar Post,’ a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. (PTI)